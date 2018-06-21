Summerfest returns to the Izaak Walton League this Saturday

Summerfest is this Saturday, June 23, at the Izaak Walton League. It is open to anyone, so bring friends and family for outdoor activities like archery and kids’ fishing. You can bring a picnic, or enjoy a free hot dog for lunch in the lodge.

The “Ikes” are a long-time non-profit group dedicated to conservation and connecting kids with nature. There’s no age limit on that, so if you’d like to connect yourself, come take a walk along their trails and check out the Native Plant Garden. Watch the kiddies catching their first fish, or try your hand at shooting an arrow. A few kayaks and canoes will be available for paddling in the pond.

The kids can create a “camp” in the woods, or do a scavenger hunt. At 1:30 there will be a stream-insect study. Armstrong Creek is always fun to explore.

If you’d like to learn more about the group, go to michiganikes.org, or find the Izaak Walton League’s Lydell chapter on Facebook. They believe the best parts of life are spent outdoors!