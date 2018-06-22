Board of Education Vacancy Announced

On Monday, June 18, 2018, the Board of Education accepted, with regret, the resignation of Board Trustee David Keller. Mr. Keller has served on the Board of Education since 2006 and in his resignation letter, he states, “When elected for my last four year term, my original end date was June 30, 2018, but with the passing of new legislation my term was unilaterally extended to December 31, 2018. I don’t feel good about ending my term early, but I feel that I have fulfilled my commitment to my constituents with my exit on June 30, 2018.” Mr. Keller further states that due to increased job responsibilities, he will have insufficient time going forward to adequately spend on his trustee duties.

The Board of Education will accept applications for candidates interested in completing Mr. Keller’s term, which will runs through December 31, 2018. This seat will be placed on the November 2018 ballot for a full four-year term to begin January 1, 2019, and the successful appointee may petition to appear on that ballot if he or she so chooses.

Those wishing to apply must do so, in writing by Friday, June 29, 2018 at 12:00 noon. Interviews will be conducted the evening of Monday, July 9.

Applications should include a letter of interest and the following:

 biographical information, including length of time residing in the Rockford School District,

 relevant employment or other experiences,

 your vision for the Rockford Public Schools,

 how the Board will benefit by your selection as a trustee,

 what you believe the purpose of the Board of Education is, and

 any other personal or professional information you wish to share.

The Board will assume you would like your application reviewed in confidence unless you indicate otherwise. Please ensure delivery by 12:00 noon on Friday, June 29, 2018, to:

Geoff Downs, Secretary

Board of Education

Rockford Public Schools

350 N. Main Street

Rockford, MI 49341

Please call Superintendent Dr. Michael Shibler’s office at 863-6557 if you have any questions.