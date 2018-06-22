New family discovers fun of geocaching

It was only the second day of discovering this fun, outdoor adventure of geocaching for the Willner family. Pictured are Lisa Willner, Chloe, Travis and Brody, all of Rockford.

They had fun exploring the Squire sign to figure out where our micro cache is hidden. The cache is one of tons around the Rockford area that people can find. They range from micros, very small caches with a sign in sheet to large containers where cachers can chose to take a small prize and/or leave something behind, to actual gigantic geocaches like the ones in Maine that direct you to an actual fjord and give cachers a geologic and historical lesson about nature. Check out geocaching.com to find some coordinates to find your first cache!