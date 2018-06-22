Ram Nitro Host Lowell for Trap & Skeet Event

On Sunday, June 3, the Ram Nitro Trap & Skeet team hosted the Lowell Red Arrows for a Trap & Skeet competition held at the Rockford Sportsman’s Club. The event featured 50-Skeet targets and 50-Trap targets (100 total).

The event was “Super Scored”, with the top three individual scores in Skeet from each team being used to determine the winning Skeet team, and the top five scores in Trap.

There were 3,700 targets thrown during the competition. The top Skeet scores for Lowell were posted by Noah Brown (44), Joshua Bush (44), and Cameron Egan (44) for a combined 132/150 squad score. Top scores for Rockford were Chris Freeman (48), Tate Kramer (47), and Jonathan Herron (46) for a combined squad score of 141/150. Rockford won the Skeet competition with its 141 score over Lowell’s 132.

In the Trap event, Lowell’s top scores were Noah Brown (45), Conor Kooistra (43), Jake Hanson (42), Ethan Ettinger (40), and Noah Worsley (39) for a combined squad score of 209. Rockford’s top scores were posted by Cole Wodarski (48), Tate Kramer (42), Chris Freeman (41), Jacob Stauffer (39) and Collin Pickerd (37) for a combined squad score of 207. Lowell won the Trap competition with its 209 over Rockford’s 207.

Rockford was crowned the overall event winner based on the combined team score of 348 over Lowell’s 341. The Rockford-Lowell Trophy will reside at Rockford until 2019 when Rockford travels to Lowell to defend the trophy.

Logan Nimptsch posted the high score in the Intermediate Trap class (7th and 8th graders) with a 31/50 performance, and Lowell’s Grant Gasper had the high Intermediate Division Skeet score with a 36/50.

The Ram Nitro competitive shooting club will be attending the State Skeet and Sporting Clays Championship on June 16th at the Detroit Gun Club in Walled lake, MI.

RAM Nitro is open to boys & girls grades 7-12, and there is a High School Division and also a college level division. Signups for 2019 will be held in January 2019. For information, contact RamNitroInfo.org or lookup Ram Nitro on Facebook.