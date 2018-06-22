Rockford City Manager receives excellent first year review

This past month, the Rockford City Council voted unanimously to give first year city manager, Thad Beard, an excellent overall performance rating. The council had an informal, candid, and productive discussion covering nine different criteria before deciding on the overall rating.

Beard has moved into city hall with a great attitude of working with and alongside department heads, staff, and council. He is professional, approachable, and easy to talk to. Thad has hit the ground running in his first year as Rockford’s new city manager. He has had to deal with the Corner Bar fire, Tamarack Run, WWW Tannery site, PFAS, and the Krause Library expansion, along with his day-to-day duties of running the city and creating a budget with staff for the next fiscal year. The council said that they believe that Beard rose to the challenge.

Thad will receive a 2.5 percent salary increase for 2018-19 which is in line with the other employee groups. He will celebrate his one-year anniversary with the city on September 8.