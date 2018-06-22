Rockford Rams Track teams claim MITCA state titles

Both the Girl’s and Boy’s Track teams from Rockford claimed the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association (MITCA) team state titles. Competing in Division 1, the Girl’s team bested East Kentwood 1551-1437 with Salem at 1254 and Ann Arbor Skyline 1239. The Boy’s team also bested East Kentwood 1271-1258 with Grand Blanc 1087 and Macomb Dakota 965. Team scores are determined by the number of runners in each race, as each runner counts as points toward the overall team success. All teams are limited to a maximum of 3 participants per event and each athlete is limited to four events. Relay races count double in points. An example of how points are totaled, the Rockford boys in the 100-meter equaled 62 (28,24,10). The girls totaled 71 (32,24,15).

Highlights from each of the events are as follows with boys listed first and girl’s second:

100 Meters

Noah Stallworth 2 nd , Chase Novak 6 th , Jason Whittaker 20 th out of 29 runners.

Jillian Roney 2nd, Grace Gohl 10th, Velencia Goldsmith 19th. out of 33 runners.

200 Meters

Noah Stallworth 1 st PR, Eli Haddad 11 th , Nate Carlson 13 th PR, out of 27 runners.

Taylor Korytkowski 2nd, Grace Gohl 4th, Abby Nash 5th out of 30 runners.

400 Meters

Nate Carlson 2 nd PR, Sayvion Young 14 th PR, Henrique Bueno 17 th PR, out of 30.

Taylor Korytkowski 1st, Tory Austin 7th PR, Riley Thompson 11th out of 30.

800 Meters

Dayton Brown 5 th PR, Cole Johnson 7 th , Evan Dubey 13 th , out of 32.

Cami Gabriel 1st PR, Karlie Gardner 2nd, Caleigh Dunn 5th out of 33 runners.

1600 Meters

Cole Johnson 1 st , Dayton Brown 3 rd PR, Jack Grimm 9 th out of 33.

Ericka VanderLende 1st, Camryn Gabriel 2nd, Emma Everhart-Deckard 6th out of 32.

3200 Meters

Cole Johnson 1 st , Dayton Brown 2 nd , Jack Grimm 5 th out of 29.

Ericka VanderLende 1st, Cami Gabriel 4th, Emma Everhart-Deckard 8th out of 23.

110 Hurdles

Jacob Rademacher 7 th PR, Gage Martin 10 th , Micah Sage 16 th PR out of 32.

Peyton Korytkowski 7th, Natalie Huls 13th, Kerrigan Adams 24th PR out of 33.

300 Hurdles

Jacob Rademacher 3 rd PR, Micah Sage 8 th , Gage Martin 20 th out of 32.

Jillian Roney 1st PR, Peyton Korytkowski 7th, Natalie Huls 9th out of 30 runners.

4 x 100 Relay

Team of Eli Haddad, Jason Whittaker, Chase Novak, Noah Stallworth 2 nd .

Team of Abby Nash, Casey Lenon, Grace Gohl, Jillian Roney 2nd.

4 x 200 Relay

Team of Eli Haddad, Nate Carlson, Noah Stallworth, Jacob Rademacher 3 rd .

Team of Taylor Korytkowski, Abby Nash, Casey Lenon, Grace Gohl 1st.

4 x 400 Relay

Team of Nate Carlson, Chase Novak, Jacob Rademacher, Micah Sage 3 rd .

Team of Casey Lenon, Karlie Gardner Peyton and Taylor Korytkowski 1st.

4 x 800 Relay

Team of Jack Grimm, Evan Dubey, Dayton Brown, Cole Johnson 1 st .

Team of Caleigh Dunn, Ericka VanderLende, Cami Gabriel Karlie Gardner 1st.

Shot Put

Peyton Garner 13 th PR, Matt DeHaan 19 th , Gavin McIntyre 22 nd of 31.

Danielle Colegrove 3rd, Natalie Clum 4th, Breanna Haverkamp 6th of 31.

Discus

Jason Whittaker 17 th PR, Jackson Danner 21 st of 30.

Natalie Clum 5th, Danielle Colegrove 13th, Breanna Haverkamp 17th of 32.

High Jump

Kevin Isley 6 th , Ty Thiel 12 th , Gage Martin 12 th of 22.

Casey Lenon 2nd, Emalee Kraft 13th, Alexis Lamancusa 22nd of 27.

Pole Vault

Logan Murphy 7 th , Aidan McNamara 9 th , Zach Miller 13 th of 20.

Shelby Korytkowski 5th, Reagan Ammon 6th, Morgan Vargo 9th of 24.

Long Jump

Chase Novak 3 rd , Logan Murphy 14 th , Kevin Isley 22 nd of 30.

Morgan Vargo 3rd, Jillian Roney 24th, Tory Austin 26th of 35.

On a day that started out overcast and with a light sprinkle, both Head Coaches Andy Martin for the boys and Randy VanderVeen for the girls were very pleased with how each of the individuals and relay teams did at the meet at Chippewa Valley High School in Macomb. Special highlights of the day started when the clouds cleared out and the sun baked the track to a humid 87 degrees. Jillian Roney finished 1st in the 300-meter hurdles in a school record time of 44:07, besting that of Olivia Rademacher (44.97) from 2017, who was at the meet to see her mark go down. Ericka VanderLende set the 3200-meter meet record, besting that of Rockford’s 2001 Kalin Toedebusch, lowering the record time from 10:42 to a new record of 10:38. It was a long trip that began with boarding the buses in Rockford at 5:30 am, but the ride home with two trophies made the long day and ride well worth it.