2018 Local Fireworks Display Showtimes

Amway Family Fireworks
Saturday, July 7th at 10:30pm.
Ah-Nab-Awen Park, Downtown Grand Rapids
Bostwick Lake
Wednesday, July 4th around 10:00pm.
Bostwick Lake Park, Rockford
Lake Bella Vista
Tuesday, July 3rd at dusk.
Lake Bella Vista, Rockford
Silver Lake
Wednesday, July 4th at dusk.
Silver Lake, Rockford
Grand Haven
Wednesday, July 4th, 9:45-10:45pm.
Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven
Sand Lake
Wednesday, July 4th at 10:30pm.
Downtown Sand Lake
East Grand Rapids
Wednesday, July 4th at dusk.
Reeds Lake, East Grand Rapids
Ada & Cascade
Wednesday, July 4th at dusk.
Ada Christian School