2018 Local Fireworks Display Showtimes

June 28, 2018 The Rockford Squire Event Schedules 0

Amway Family Fireworks

Saturday, July 7th at 10:30pm.

Ah-Nab-Awen Park, Downtown Grand Rapids

Bostwick Lake

Wednesday, July 4th around 10:00pm.

Bostwick Lake Park, Rockford

Lake Bella Vista

Tuesday, July 3rd at dusk.

Lake Bella Vista, Rockford

Silver Lake

Wednesday, July 4th at dusk.

Silver Lake, Rockford

Grand Haven

Wednesday, July 4th, 9:45-10:45pm.

Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven

Sand Lake

Wednesday, July 4th at 10:30pm.

Downtown Sand Lake

East Grand Rapids

Wednesday, July 4th at dusk.

Reeds Lake, East Grand Rapids

Ada & Cascade

Wednesday, July 4th at dusk.

Ada Christian School