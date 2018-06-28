Art Van Furniture extends patriotic flag exchange program for Fourth of July

Trade in your worn Old Glories for new flags: June 29 Through July 9

Red, white and new! Art Van Furniture gave away nearly 10,000 new American flags during Memorial Day weekend, and the company has only just begun to pledge its allegiance to its customers and the country. In celebration of the Fourth of July, the public is invited to trade in their used American flags for new 3-foot by 5-foot flags at Art Van Furniture locations in the Midwest from Friday, June 29 through Monday, July 9. The Midwest’s No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer will then retire the old flags and respectfully dispose of them in accordance with the US Flag Code.

“We want to ensure that the American flag flies high as families gather together at backyard barbeques, campsites and fireworks displays during this Independence Day holiday,” said Ron Boire, president and CEO of Art Van Furniture. “Art Van’s flag exchange program continues to resonate with the communities we serve, and we are proud to help families proudly display their patriotic spirit.”

Worn, faded or torn American flags can be exchanged at every Art Van Furniture showroom in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Iowa and Missouri.

For additional information, visit artvan.com.

