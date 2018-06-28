City of Rockford firework guidelines

As the Fourth of July nears, citizens of Rockford are looking forward to the patriotic celebration. For some this means red, white, and blue, barbeques, and most iconically- fireworks. It’s good to remember city guidelines and policies regarding fireworks leading up to the big day.

From the Rockford City Code:

(E) Use of Consumer Fireworks. Except as otherwise provided in this section, a person may not ignite, discharge or use consumer fireworks in the City on the day preceding, the day of, or the day after a national holiday between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. On any other day, no person may ignite, discharge or use consumer fireworks in the City between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 11:00 a.m.

(5) No person shall possess or ignite fireworks, rockets or sparklers in a City park unless a permit has been obtained from the City Manager.

(G) Prohibition On or Near Certain Property. No person shall, at any time, ignite, discharge, use or display, except under the terms and conditions of a permit issued to this section, any fireworks upon another person’s property or within 15 feet of another person’s property without such property owner’s permission. No person shall, at any time, ignite, discharge, use or display, except under the terms and conditions of a permit issued pursuant to this section, any fireworks in a public street or right-of-way, a public park, school property or any other place of public assembly.

Happy Fourth of July from the City of Rockford!