Rockford Boys take fifth at State Finals track and field meet

At East Kentwood on June 2nd, 2018 the host school took another first-place finish at the MHSAA Division One State Finals with 61 points. Four points separated 2nd thru 5th places as Ann Arbor Pioneer scored 39 pts, Saline and Grand Blanc tied with 37 and Rockford Rams scored 35 points.

The Rams scored in two field events with Senior Gavin McIntyre taking 4th in the Discus with a throw of 163 feet and 9 inches and Senior Chase Novak taking 8th in the Long Jump with a distance of 22 feet 2.25 inches.

Rockford also scored in two of the four relay events taking 7th in both the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400. The team of Eli Haddad, Jason Whittaker, Chase Novak and Noah Stallworth had a time of 42.93 in the 4 x 100. The team of Jacob Rademacher, Nate Carlson, Chase Novak and Cole Johnson finished with a time of 3:23.02 in the 4 x 400.

Junior Noah Stallworth also contributed points in both the 100 and 200-meter sprints. The 200-meter race came down to a photo finish for 7th and 8th place with Noah being edged out by a runner from West Bloomfield as both had a time of 22.43. Noah had a more successful race in the 100-meter dash with a 5th place finish in a Personal Record best time of 11.80.

The final scoring for the boys’ team came from future University of Michigan runner, Senior Cole Johnson. Competing in both the 800 and 1600, Cole bested his 2nd place finish of a year ago in the 800 and repeated in the 1600-meter. Coach Martin stated, “It took a phenomenal kick from Cole in both races to come from behind down the stretch to capture each race.” Ann Arbor Pioneer challenged Cole with two different runners in the two races. In the 800-meter Cole had to swing wide out to the 4th lane to give himself room to pass the pack of lead runners finishing with a time of 1:53.11, besting the 2nd place effort of Netunji Paige by just 0.31 seconds. In the 1600 he was given just half a lane on the inside coming off the final turn in which to make his move from third to first, finishing with his PR time of 4:08.47, besting that of Nick Foster’s 4:08.64. Coach Martin continued, “Cole repeated as the champion in the 1600, but his goal was to also capture the 800 which eluded him last year. His grit down the stretch got him that title too.”

Also competing at the State Finals were Logan Murphy in the Pole Vault 17th with a jump of 13 feet even. Future Saginaw Valley State runner, Senior Dayton Brown finished 10th in the 3200 with a PR time of 9:22.78. The 4 x 200 team of Haddad, Carlson, Rademacher, Stallworth finished 12th. The 4 x 800 team of Evan Dubey, Dayton Brown, Jack Grimm and Evan Veldkamp finished 21st.

Overall Coaches Andy Martin, Josh Miller and Brent Cummings were very pleased with the efforts of the boys on the day. They saw great success by their senior runners and field event participants and look forward to the continued success of the underclassman.