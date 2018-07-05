Kent District Library offers Military Library Card with special perks

Kent District Library is pleased to announce a new KDL library card just for active military and veterans. The new card will debut on July 5.

Those with a KDL military library card will receive two additional perks — no overdue fines and free printing at all 19 branches.

“A patron recommended that we do something special for patrons who are serving or have served in the military, and we thought it was a great idea,” said Michelle Boisvenue-Fox, director of innovation and user experience. “The military card is a way we can thank them for their service to our communities and country.”

Veterans and active military can stop at any of KDL’s 19 branches to get signed up for a military library card. They should bring their active military card, Veteran ID card or DD-214 document. This offer is for those living in the Kent District Library service area.

Though patrons with a military library card will not accrue late fines, they will be responsible for damaged, lost or stolen items. For patrons who do not have a military card, rates for printing are 15 cents per black and white copy and $1.00 per colored print.