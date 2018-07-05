Rock, Roar and Pour is back at John Ball Zoo

The Zoo isn’t just for kids anymore! Rock, Roar, and Pour is a 21 and over evening event that gives adults the opportunity to experience the Zoo in a unique and entertaining way – at night, with adult beverages, and without any kids.

With a successful first year, John Ball Zoo have added three Rock, Roar and Pour events to their summer calendar – July 12, August 16 and September 13.

“We had so much fun at Rock, Roar and Pour last year, this summer we wanted to triple the fun,” said Brenda Stringer, Chief Development Officer with the Zoo. “Along with walking around the Zoo, music will also be in the air. Funkle Jesse joins our July 12th event, with August 16 featuring Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish, and September 13 featuring Great Scott.”

Tickets for each date are $26, and include one complimentary drink. There will be beer, wine, cider ($6 drink tickets), a specialty concession menu, live music, animal encounters, and much more!

You can now purchase tickets for the July 12th Rock, Roar, and Pour event online at jbzoo.org/rrp. Or, you can have a great time at all three for $78. Individual tickets for the August 16th and September 13th events will go on-sale closer to those events.

John Ball Zoo is located on Fulton Ave., one mile west of downtown Grand Rapids. For more information www.jbzoo.org or (616) 336-4301.