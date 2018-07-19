Bostwick Lake Inn Presents Walt Gutowski and The Bridge Street Band August 22

The Bostwick Lake Inn is known for having waterfront dining experience and live music. Wednesday, August 22 from 6 – 9 pm Walt Gutowski & The Bridge Street Band will be playing out on the deck.

“We love playing at the BLI” said Walt Gutowski, Guitarist from Bridge Street Band and Bostwick Lake Resident. “It’s always so fun to entertain the neighbors and guests as they enjoy their Winedown Wednesdays.”

The Bostwick Lake Inn runs a special on Wednesday nights that offers half off select bottles of wine.

The Bridge Street Band is comprised of some of the finest musicians in West Michigan. The group strives for audience involvement by playing crowd-pleasers from straight ahead, to smooth jazz, R&B, country and maybe even a little Motown. Band members include Walt Gutowski (guitar/vocals), JR Simmons (keys), John Gist (sax), Charlie Hoats (bass) Mark Weymouth (drums), Paul Keen (brass), Jessica Slaydon (vocals) and Tori Dale (vocals).

This event is going to be a fun relaxing evening with a great atmosphere. Enjoy a great meal and soak in the last few weeks of summer. There is no cost for attendance. It is suggested you arrive early to get your name in because the BLI does not take reservations. For more information please visit bridgestreetlive.com or call the Bostwick Lake Inn.