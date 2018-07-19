Glik’s store completes remodel in downtown Rockford

Jim and Jeff Glik teamed up with SW Walters builders and store designer Phil Peterson to take on the massive job of renovating their building which was originally constructed in 1856. The project took on new life when they discovered artistic masonry and design beneath the existing walls.

The remodeled Glik’s store is three buildings connected together. One is devoted to a Men’s Shop and the other two a Women’s Boutique.

Two main entrances, one from the front and one from the back provide access to the entire store.

The renovated location opened on June 29th.

“The Rockford community deserves the best, and we are committed to making your shopping experience exceptional.” – Jeff, and Jim Glik.