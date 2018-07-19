Hot air balloon rally returns to Danish Festival line-up

The Danish Festival Board of Directors is excited to announce that the Hot Air Balloon Rally will be conducted in conjunction with our Festival again this year!

Twelve beautiful balloons are currently scheduled to color the skies over the Festival. Launches will be from Klackle Orchards on Friday and Saturday evenings, and Saturday and Sunday mornings. In addition, a demonstration will be held at Baldwin Elementary on Thursday evening. The night sky will alight in a kaleidoscope of bright color as the balloons conduct “Greenville Glows” on Saturday evening at Klackle Orchards. The balloonists are also an exciting spectacle in the Festival’s parades!

Event organizer, Tom Brown, says “We’re thrilled to bring the Rally to the Festival and local community; this will be our eleventh year!” Rides are reserved for sponsors, whose support is critical to bringing these operations together. “We’ve just begun this year’s drive for sponsors. We’ve been fortunate to have a few of our sponsors for consecutive years, but there’s an urgent need for additional sponsors,” said Brown. Companies, organizations or individuals interested in sponsoring a balloon team are encouraged to contact Tom at (202) 302-3275.

Extra sets of hands are always welcome! People interested in crewing, especially for out-of-town balloon teams, should attend the Thursday evening demonstration at Baldwin Elementary. As balloons are at the mercy of the winds, pilots must skillfully use the winds’ speeds and directions to maneuver. What goes up must come down. Balloons can land in any safe area–a yard or even your driveway!

The community is especially invited to the launches, demonstrations and glow to get an up close and personal look at these colorful, gentle giants.

The Danish Festival is committed to celebrating the Greenville Area’s Danish heritage by producing a quality, family-focused event. This year’s festival is scheduled for August 16, 2018 through August 19, 2018.

Danish Festival, Inc.’s mission is to host a festival that celebrates the homecoming of family and friends and our area’s Danish heritage. For more information, visit the website at www.danishfestival.org or contact the Danish Festival office at (616) 754-6369.