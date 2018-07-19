Letter to the Cannon Township Board, Cannon Township planning Commission

To the Cannon Township Board, Cannon Township planning Commission

This project is a sad thing that will destroy a large area of woods and fields, add a traffic load to all ready overloaded road system. Over load our schools more than they are now. When Belding road was under construction last year, it forced traffic on to Chauncey Dr and Seven Mile rd, and these roads were not designed for this. The builders seems to have an obsession that if there is a square foot empty they will plant a post just to fill the void. I am asking that for the sake of our neighborhood do not approve this rezone, keep our rural beauty intact.

Thank You,

James A. Stover