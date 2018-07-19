Letter to the Editor: Coyote article needs correction, warning

I recently read your article in the July 25 issue of the Rockford Squire titled “Maybe they licked him awake?”. Even though I agree with the general premise of the article that the person crashed into the podium and was using the coyote attack for an excuse, I am disappointed on how you downplay the caution when confronted by coyote’s. I do not know of anyone that has ever been attached by a coyote but I have had up close and personal experience with these predator animals in the wild. They are mostly afraid of humans, but if cornered, hungry, or protective of a litter of pups, you could find yourself in a very dangerous situation. Your article implies that these docile animals can be hand fed, or may lick you while sleeping. I would strongly suggest you publish an article regarding the care and caution that needs to be taken whenever you confront an animal in the wild, especially a predator animal.

Tom Manikowsk