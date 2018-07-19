Letter to the Editor: Does representative democracy exist? 

The June 21st edition of the Rockford Squire featured an article written by Senator Peter Macgregor articulating his support for public education. The article that Macgregor wrote was a tribute to the Rockford High School Band’s 2017-2018 season. Very deserving. In the article Macgregor uses 3 paragraphs to highlight these deserving young folks. But he then uses 4 paragraphs as a self-serving political ad on what a strong public education advocate he is. Claims made in this article included Senator Macgregor’s defense of public education and statements in which he verifies voting to fund public education bills throughout his time as our Representative and Senator. I commend Senator Macgregor for voting to provide funding that allows the schools in his district to stay open. However, clarifications must be revealed concerning the Senator’s voting record on public education.

House bill 4325 and passed as PA 62 in 2011 consisted of legislation that struck a devastating blow to the schools in Senator Macgregor’s district. He supported an almost $1 billion cut to education. As a representative of the 73rd district Mr. Macgregor felt these cuts were justified. Many superintendents expressed their frustration and dismay of such a law, which hurt pupils. Comments made by leaders in education revealed that reductions or cuts such as these are unconscionable, immoral, and indefensible. When you strip districts of millions of dollars, services will be cut, programs will be eliminated, and children will suffer. In the end the state of Michigan suffers.

Why would 50 House Republicans and 21 Senate Republicans vote for such a bill? This legislation had no bi-partisan support. The answer can be found in the current education agenda that has been playing out at the federal level. Michigan has been the testing ground for the current secretary of education, Betsy DeVos and her charter school, for profit, privatization model. In order to accomplish this agenda, attempts have been made to weaken public education in Michigan pushing instead, a for profit business model of education. Your children are not business inputs(widgets).

The influence of the DeVos money in Michigan is no secret. It has been a factor over 20 years. Senator Macgregor has received $45,000 in campaign donations from the DeVos family. He has voted time and again to support legislation that attempts to weaken public schools and give more power to the for- profit, charter agenda. Over the past decade, in its crusade to expand and protect charter schools from regulation, the DeVos family has donated at least $6.1 million to the Republican party and state lawmakers, according to the Michigan Campaign Finance Network, a nonpartisan group that monitors the role of money in Michigan Politics.

In the 2011 education cuts the base per pupil fund went down to $7,146. For 2018, the base per pupil fund is $7,631. If you factor in the $400 per pupil cut defended by our Senator in 2011, funding has not improved much at all for the children of the 28th district. A $85 per pupil increase is not going to go far over a seven-year period. The inflation rate from 2011-2018 was 11.9%. This translates into painful cuts in essential school services under Macgregor’s tenure.

The reality is our children have been shortchanged by people on a quest to drastically change public education. The goal being, privatization and profits.

We need to protect and preserve public education. Citizens of Michigan must protect the role that the institution of public education has provided to American Society for decades. Providing the foundation for a successful democracy and economy

Public education needs to be maintained. Senator Macgregor voted for other bills that have or will adversely impact the students in his district, Senate Bill 584-586 and SB 574, PA 277 of 2011. These bills will eventually weaken functioning high performing public schools.

It is obvious that Public education is currently under assault. Senator Macgregor does not seem to value it.

As a society, it is time to investigate what is currently happening to public education in this state and at the federal level. As a constituency, are people ready to dismantle public education to advance a for-profit, privatization, charter agenda? When you look at Senator Macgregor’s record he clearly agrees with the DeVos model.

Sincerely,

Craig Beach