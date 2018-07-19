Sen. MacGregor donates Michigan flag from state Capitol to Cedar Springs Library

State Sen. Peter MacGregor recently donated a state of Michigan flag that was flown over the state Capitol in Lansing to the new Cedar Springs Library to commemorate the first year in their new building.

“This new library was built by local workers, with local products and materials and with donated funds,” said Sen. MacGregor, R-Rockford. “This project was a true testament to this community, and it is great to see how successful its first year has been.”

The new building features both indoor and outdoor spaces for community events, reading programs, computer terminals, tutoring rooms and several other amenities available to residents.

“It’s been a tremendous success,” Sen. MacGregor said. “More and more people are registering for library cards, and visitors have doubled and in some cases even tripled. I was happy to donate a Michigan flag from Lansing to help them continue their mission. I look forward to seeing the library continue to grow and benefit the residents of Cedar Springs.”