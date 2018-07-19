The Adams Family Band fundraiser

A day we are celebrating our heroes with folk and Doo-wop through classic rock hits.

Sunday, August 12, 2018, 12-3:30 pm Bostwick Lake Congregational church presents The Adams Family Band as a fundraiser for Area 11 of the Special Olympics of Michigan. The Adams family share their crowd-pleasing repertoire that includes everything from folk and Doo-wop through classic rock hits.

Our heroes are those people who sponsor Special Olympic Athletes of Michigan to help the athletes succeed.

This day is In Special Memory of James Soules.

James stepped out and became a Global messenger where he spoke at events in front of large groups about his experience. He also learned sportsmanship and found a drive to give it his all because of this organization.

Beth, sister of an athlete, shared her thoughts: “Special Olympics is not just AN event, it is a life group to athletes and coaches alike. The public sees the big regional and statewide events with the high fives and hugging at the finish line.

What they don’t see is the commitment and dedication of the athletes and coaches (volunteers) and the caretakers of the athletes who get them to the practices, local competitions, tournaments, and weekly games. All of this happens week after week, season after season, all year long. This is one of THE most worthy organizations for local support that I can think of.”

Who are our heroes?

We’re celebrating with our MC Juliet Dragos and heroes like you. We look forward to a great afternoon with friends and heroes to support a good cause. That’s why we hope you can come out, have fun and support Area 11 Special Olympics of Michigan with us.