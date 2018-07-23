Disc golf course opens in Courtland Township

By Zoë Newmann

New opportunities for fun have opened in the Courtland Township area. A new Frisbee disc golf course opened on July 3.

For those who are not familiar with the game, Disc golf is played like traditional golf, but instead of a ball and clubs, players use a flying disc or Frisbee. The sport was formalized in the 1970’s and there is a Professional Association of Disc Golfers.

The Frisbee golf course is called the Courtland Township Frisbee Golf Course and is located at 7450 14-mile Rd. Already the parking lots have been filled with eager Frisbee golfers ready to explore a

new course.

“It was very busy for only being open for a week,” Rockford’s Taya Vermetti said after playing the course.

Jacob Stahl, the owner of Disc Bin, which is a Frisbee golf shop off from Plainfield, designed the course. It is a typical course with 18 holes and surrounded by grass and wooded areas.

“Participants have said the course is fun but difficult,” Courtland Township Supervisor Mike Krygier said.

The course is free to the public and welcomes people from all skill levels to get on the course.

“After 20 years without throwing a disc I found it challenging, “Vermetti said. “I did not know you needed several types of disc to play.”

The Courtland Township owns the land. It took many hardworking volunteers to develop the land and get the course up and running.

“Courtland Township has been working on their Parks and Recreations for years,” Krygier said. “The funds for the park came from the townships yearly Parks and Recreation budget.”

The course seemed to attract many advent Frisbee golfers. Vermetti observed some players whom had 20 or more disc in their carts and would take several minutes to set up their shots.

The park is functional and ready for eager participants. There is a tournament coming this week to the course that is supposed to bring in many Frisbee golfers.

So if you are looking for a “fun but difficult course” or just a reason to go outside and have fun, The Courtland Township Frisbee Golf Course is open.