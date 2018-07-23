Former sidewalk foe now sees value in improvements

‘It enhances the friendliness of a small town’

by BETH ALTENA

Mary Lou Ohnsmam was dead set against the sidewalks that were going into her neighborhood on Elizabeth Street in early 2013. She organized a petition, did her homework and research and set out to fight city hall—in a polite way.

She said there were many reasons her neighbors and herself did not want to change their neighborhood with the addition of sidewalks. Some really loved their well tended lawn that went right out to the street. Some had tomato gardens or other landscaping out in front of their homes. There were trees out front that were in the line where the walk would go. No one wanted to see the street lose trees. Mostly, she suspects, they didn’t want

the change.

“We weren’t ranting and raving, we were respectful,” she described. She said they objected to the plan, had some strong concerns, especially with the fact that the decision seemed to have been made without any of their input. “I was irate,” she stated. “I was the number one grumbler.”

Council heard her comments and The Squire published some of them in the April 18, 2013 edition of the paper. She had told Rockford officials that her father had unsuccessfully fought to stop the construction of the Ten Mile bridge, which he vehemently opposed. When he failed to stop the construction of the structure, he told his daughter, “You can’t fight city hall.”

When Ohnsmam’s attempts to fight the sidewalk construction likewise failed, she said she used it as a teachable moment to the students she instructs. “You can disagree without being disrespectful,” she stated. She stated her argument at the regular council meeting that evening and was disappointed that the sidewalks were still going to be installed.

The then City Manager, the late Michael Young, asked for a one-on-one meeting with her. “He took ownership immediately. There was a problem with how we were notified and he admitted that. He was very kind.”

Still, she was upset when the sidewalks went in. “They were very curvy, like someone was drunk,” she said. The sidewalks on the street are not super straight, but go around trees to avoid having to remove the trees. Near her house a small retaining wall arcs around a lovely old maple tree. “I thought it was huge. I thought it was the Berlin Wall. I thought this makes my house look so small. It looked like something that should be in East Grand Rapids, not in my neighborhood.”

Now she has a totally different attitude about the sidewalk. Back then, after they went in, she saw the error of her ways and went back to city hall to apologize and say she was wrong. She said Young was very gracious about it, and that, too is a teachable moment.

“We don’t have to agree in life. It’s like debate, you can say whatever you like, but you don’t have to be disrespectful of the other side.”

She sees the sidewalks as an improvement in almost every way. She has met so many more neighbors because of the sidewalks, like Jan and Terry Konkle (Terry is currently on city council). She said kids ride bikes on them and all kinds of people come and walk. “You see people park cars and walk through the neighborhoods. The sidewalks are great for conversations. As far as crime goes, sidewalks enhance the friendliness of a small town.”

She does understand the inconvenience of having to clear sidewalks in the winter, a new objection brought up by several people at last month’s city council meeting. “We just stepped it up.” Younger neighbors helped older neighbors with the snow shoveling or plowing. Young kids can help more, too. She said she understands that keeping sidewalks clear in winter can be a pain. “You shovel out into the road and then they plow it back. That’s life.”

She said the debate over the sidewalks was six months of controversy and discussion. Ohnsmam said the whole episode reminds her of the motto she teaches her students. “Have respect, have responsibility, be ready and be safe” in the midst of conflict. Now she is glad she failed in her fight against city hall and glad she stuck to her rule of being respectful, even

in disagreement.

Looking back on her objections, she can see both sides of the controversy, but is glad the sidewalks ended up being a reality. “Now it’s a no-brainer.”