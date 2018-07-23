Rockford Little League advances to State Championship representing District 9

On Thursday, Rockford Little League 12U All-Stars lost 13-2 to Byron Township Little League in the first game of its double elimination championship round of the District 9 Tournament. They were then dropped to the losers bracket and had to beat Southern Little League on Friday and Georgetown Little League on Saturday to have an opportunity at redemption. Rockford managed to beat both teams setting up Sunday’s championship games in which they needed to beat that same Byron Township twice in order to advance to the Little League State Championship in St. Clair, MI.

The first game against Byron Township was tight and intense. In what became a pitchers dual, Rockford led 1-0 going into the sixth and final inning on the strength of Andrew Landis’ pitching. In the top of the 6th inning, Jonny Rohen-Blanton hit a two run homerun to left center, giving Rockford a little bit of insurance runs that they ended up needing. Byron Township followed in the bottom of the 6th with a two run homerun of their own to close the gap to 3-2 but Drake Irwin finished of the game by striking out the last batter, allowing Rockford one last chance to beat Byron Township in the second game.

In the second game, Rockford was led on the mound by Jordan Eck. This game was just as intense but Rockford managed to score 4 runs in the 2nd inning and 5 runs in the 3rd inning, setting up Quinn Bentley’s two run walk-off double down the left field line in the 5th inning for a final score of 12-2 in 5 innings (10 run mercy rule).

Rockford Little League advances to the Little League State Championship in St. Clair, MI representing District 9. Pool play games begin on Friday, July 20 and continue throughout the weekend. There are a total of 16 teams from different districts throughout the state all looking to become State Champions and represent the State of Michigan in the Great Lakes Regional with the ultimate goal of advancing to and winning the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.