Bobbi Jo Blanton appointed to Board of Education

On Monday, July 16, 2018, the Board of Education unanimously appointed Bobbi Jo Blanton to the position of trustee to complete a term running through December 31, 2018, created by David Keller’s recent resignation.

Ms. Blanton has 20 years of experience in accounting, finance and business operations with extensive experience in building and growing teams as an entrepreneur. In her application letter, she states, “Education is truly the foundation for all…I believe that the education our students receive is a partnership among educators, parents, businesses and the community.” Ms. Blanton and her husband have two sons attending the Rockford Public Schools.