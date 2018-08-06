Obituary: Virginia M. Beale

Mrs. Virginia M. Beale aged 95 of Belmont, passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2018. She was born January 24, 1923 in Grand Ledge, MI, the daughter of Electa (Thorn) and Elisha Waldron.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Beale (Jr.), in 2008 and daughter, Peggy Vickery, in 2017.

Virginia (Ginny) was a very loving and devoted wife to Charles, her husband of 61 years, and together they lovingly raised six children. She had wanted a house full and thought a dozen would be just fine. She was especially proud of each of her children and their families. She often enjoyed taking her young grandchildren shopping on their special days and over the years sent thousands of cards, remembering everyone’s birthdays and holidays.

She is survived by her children, Ellyn Marie Beale, Connie and Douglas Kuhnle, Barbara and Wayne Sobie, Debra and Michael Couturier, Charles F. and Abby Beale, and son-in-law Gary Vickery. Also surviving are twenty-two wonderful grandchildren, twenty-eight dearly loved great grandchildren, one great, great granddaughter and niece, Georgia Bonner.

Our Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, and Great-Great Grandma was a sweet, beautiful woman with the prettiest smile. She was patient, kind, meek and tenderhearted. She was the steady, calm center of our family. Her gentle ways, calm voice and quiet manners spoke loudly to all. She never said an unkind word about anyone and was also quite witty. She lived simply, not asking for much and was happy at home.

A special thank you to her granddaughter, Lindsey, who lived with her and lovingly cared for her which enabled ‘Grandma’ to stay in her own home for the last six years of her life. Always and forever in our hearts, she will be greatly missed!

According to her wishes, cremation has taken place with internment and a memorial gathering of family, friends and neighbors to be held at a later date.