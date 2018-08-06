On Your Mark, Get Set: Let’s Go Run the Spectrum Health Danish Dash 5K

Preparations for the Spectrum Health Danish Dash are well underway. Whatever one’s fitness level, the Spectrum Health Danish Dash has something for everyone. It is a USA Track & Field certified 5K and also includes a 1-mile walk and a half-mile fun run for kids—and you don’t have to be Danish to participate.

“The Danish Festival is proud to have the opportunity to partner with Spectrum Health and transition the Road Run into a 5K starting with the 2018 Danish Festival,” said Kristen Griffes, Danish Festival Executive Director. “This would have been the 41st Danish Festival Road Run and we feel it is the perfect time to grow the run by transitioning to a 5K as well as offering the 1-mile walk, kids fun run and the Dress like a Dane costume contest. We are very excited to see the Danish costumes the participants come up with.”

The Danish Dash will begin and end at Baldwin Heights Elementary School, 821 West Oak Street, Greenville, on Saturday, August 18. The race begins at 8:00 a.m. on Faber Street. The walk begins at 8:10 a.m., and the kids fun run will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The 5K participants will run through Tower Park, past historic Manoka Lake, and around Baldwin Lake. The course provides a scenic view of Taylor Hops and will conclude with a gradual hill up Marvel Drive.

“We are planning many fun and motivational surprises along the course,” said Jill Plate, race director. “Spectrum Health is excited to partner with the YMCA to offer our Veggie Van experience. The Veggie Van is a pop-up farmers market that will be handing out free, locally-grown produce during the race, while supplies last.”

To receive a discounted registration price and guarantee a t-shirt, complete the early registration available now through 11:59 August 1 at www.runsignup.com/spectrumhealthdanishdash. Registration will continue to be open at the regular price and t-shirts will be available while they last from August 2 through 7:30 a.m. on race day.

“To help you prepare for the race, please join Flo’s Pizzeria Ristorante & Sports Bar and Spectrum Health for packet pick up and the Eat Pasta… Run Fasta event on Friday, August 17 from 5 – 7:00 p.m. at Flo’s located at 107 S. Lafayette Street, Greenville,” said Davide Uccello, Flo’s Collection President. “We will be serving a dinner of spaghetti with meat or tomato sauce, a breadstick and salad, for $5 for 5K participants and hosting a gathering after the race at 11:00 a.m.”

The Danish Dash is endorsed by The Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and part of the 2018 Michigan Fitness Foundation Challenge. The challenge encourages Michiganders to engage with events that promote physical activity, health and wellness

For more information, visit www.runsignup.org/spectrumhealthdanishdash, email danishfestival@charter.net or call 616.225.6420.