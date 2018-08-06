Open Mic Night is rocking downtown Rockford August 6, 2018 The Rockford Squire Arts & Entertainment 0 Madalyn Kennedy performs at last week’s Open Mic Night. Don’t miss your chance to perform! We have four weeks left this season. Thursdays at Garden Club park. Sign up begins at 5:30, music begins at 6:30. Downtown RockfordOpen mic nightRelated Posts Studio Monroe reopened for business at 27 Main Street Glik’s store completes remodel in downtown Rockford Kimberly’s Boutique celebrates milestone in serving customers Eleven year old plays for Downtown Rockford Open Mic with Brad Paisley guitar