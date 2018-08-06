Two National Champions crowned from NorthStar Gymnastics

Gymnasts earn personal bests at Xcel Championships Invitational in Sevierville, Tennessee

Eighteen athletes from Northstar Gymnastics in Rockford competed in the Xcel Championships Invitational competition June 29 – July 1, 2018. Gymnasts from all over the country competed in the competition held in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Two individuals from Northstar won the National All-Around Championship.

Sydnee Schraben of Rockford was the Xcel Silver All-Around Champion in the Senior A division along with being the National Champion on vault and floor exercise. When Sydnee was asked, what helped her most to become the National Champion she replied, “How hard I trained leading up to the competition and the way my coach’s believed in me. Beam was my first event. I was nervous before I started. I stuck the routine. That really boosted my confidence. After that the meet felt pretty normal.”

Rachel Bahlman of Greenville was the Xcel Silver All-Around Champion in the Senior B division along with being the National Champion on vault. Rachel said that, “This was the best she competed all year. Balance beam was my first event, when I stuck the routine it help my confidence for the entire meet. It was great to meet other gymnasts from around the country.”

Northstar also crowned individual event champions at the meet. Avery Renberg of Rockford was the uneven bar, balance beam, and floor National Champion at the Xcel Silver Jr. B level. Marissa Maravolo from Cedar Springs was the balance beam National Champion at the Xcel Gold Junior C level. Riley Lyon from Conklin was the balance beam National Champion at the Xcel Platinum Senior B level.

The coaches of Northstar were extremely proud of all the athletes that competed at the competition. Coach Patrick Macdougall summed up the meet saying, “Almost all of the girls had a personal best in one of the events or in the all around. We had such a great time. It had been quite a while since we competed. They did such a great job getting their focus back for the meet. It was great competing against athletes from all over the country and was very exciting for our girls.”

Congratulations to all the gymnasts!