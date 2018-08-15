John Ball Zoo hosting Rock, Roar and Pour August 16th

The John Ball Zoo isn’t just for kids anymore! Rock, Roar, and Pour is a 21 and over evening event that gives adults the opportunity to experience the Zoo in a unique and entertaining way – at night, with adult beverages, and without any kids.

The Zoo’s second of three Rock, Roar and Pour events are coming up on August 16th from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Along with animal encounters, music by Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish will be filling the Zoo’s central plaza. They were recently voted #1 Original Band by Revue

West Michigan.

There will be beer, wine, and cider for purchase, savory foods from the grill as well as delicious concession options. You are encouraged to get your tickets online before the day of the event and receive a complimentary drink ticket. Tickets for the August 16th Rock, Roar, and Pour event are $26 and can be purchased online at www.jbzoo.org/rrp.

John Ball Zoo is located on Fulton Ave., one mile west of downtown Grand Rapids. For more information www.jbzoo.org or (616) 336-4301.

John Ball Zoo inspires people to be active participants in the conservation of wildlife and our natural environment.