Obituary: Michael Richard Nelson

Michael Richard Nelson, 44, of Rockford, Michigan lost his battle with cancer on Friday, August 3, 2018.

He was born in Garden City, Michigan on August 30, 1973 the son of Richard & Sandra (Timm) Nelson. He was raised in Plymouth, Michigan and then moved to Rockford, Michigan 10 years ago. He loved being up north and enjoyed spending many summers on Secord Lake in Gladwin, Michigan.

His memory will be cherished by his parents: Rick & Sandy Nelson of Rockford; 2 brothers: Mark Nelson of Rochester Hills; Jeff (Nichole) Nelson of Lowell; niece: Mariana; nephews: Brennen and Alex; 2 uncles: Kirk (Tina) Nelson; Greg (Toni) Nelson.

Honoring the wishes of the family, cremation will take place and there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan.

www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com