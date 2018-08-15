Rockford RAMblings: Dam Dogs – home of the all-beef hot dog

By Chris Jones

Hardy. Tippy. Croton. Rockford. To some people, those are the names of dams. To the hot dog loving connoisseurs of West Michigan, those are the names of their favorite hot dog at The Dam Dogs (25 S. Squires Street Square). According to their website, “Since 2002, Dam Dogs has been Rockford’s home of the all-beef hot dog that you need a fork to eat”. On a recent visit, I found out that Dam Dogs is definitely about hot dogs, but also about a whole lot more.

I spoke with Jennifer Kramarz who, along with her husband Frank, own and operate both Dam Dogs and its next-door neighbor Custard by the Dam in downtown Rockford. Both restaurants opened in 2002. The Kramarz owned Custard by the Dam, while Dam Dogs had a different owner. The Kramarz had the opportunity to purchase Dam Dogs in 2010 and have been feeding hot dogs and frozen custard to the hungry residents and visitors to Rockford ever since.

Jennifer, nor her husband, had any prior restaurant experience when they got started. In fact, Jennifer was a preschool teacher. When asked why they chose Rockford for their first endeavor into the food service industry, she said “We love the Rockford community. My mom grew up on frozen custard on the East side of Michigan and we really didn’t have anything like that in Rockford, or really Grand Rapids for that matter. Also, in downtown Rockford, location is everything”. The Dam Dogs location, which was previously occupied by Aunt Candy’s Toy Company before Aunt Candy’s took over the previous Herman Boy’s location, is the perfect place to grab a hot dog and eat outside by the dam when the weather is nice or to sit and enjoy your all-beef hot dog or walking taco in one of their booths. The location is also great when Rockford hosts one of their many events along the river, such as Rogue River Blues Series in the summer and scarecrow building in the fall.

Currently Dam Dogs and Custard by the Dam employ one full-time manager and 23 part-time employees. While they have been approached with offers of franchising, they have no plans to do so at the present time. Jennifer explained to me that they like the “personal, family touch” of their businesses. Having been in business for 16 years in total, and 8 years with both locations, Jennifer offered some advice to those that are looking to start their own business “If you’re going to do it, be committed. Make sure you have a game-plan. When you first start out a business, you aren’t going to bring home a big paycheck. If you can get over that five-year hurdle, I think you’ve got it”.

