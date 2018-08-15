Rollover crash in Algoma Township leaves one dead

On Wednesday August 1, 2018 at approximately 1430 hours the Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two car crash at the intersection of 13 Mile Rd. NE and Pine Island Ave NE.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 1998 Ford Contour driven by a 58 yr old female was stopped on 13 Mile Rd E/B waiting to turn N/B on Pine Island. The driver then began to make her turn and struck a West Bound 2011 Ford Van driven by a 49 Yr old male. The van then left the roadway and rolled several times down into a ditch. The driver of the van was pinned in the vehicle and pronounced at the scene. The driver of the Ford Contour along with two juvenile passengers were transported to the hospital via ambulance with non life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved at this time.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Algoma Township Fire Department, Sparta Fire Department and Rockford Ambulance.