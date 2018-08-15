Vacancies on County Boards, Commissions, and Committees

The Kent County Board of Commissioners is seeking residents who are interested in serving the community through appointment to the following Boards and Committees:

Kent District Library Board Region 5 – to fill a mid-term vacancy ending December 31, 2018. Applicants must live in Ada, Cascade, Grand Rapids Township, or the City of East Grand Rapids. The Kent District Library Board meets monthly on Thursday’s at 4:30 pm at the District Headquarters, 814 W. River Center, Comstock Park, as well as at other participating libraries.

Friend of the Court Citizen’s Advisory Committee – to fill a mid-term vacancy ending December 31, 2020. Applicant must be a custodial parent. The Friend of the Court Citizen’s Advisory Committee meets on the first Monday of every odd numbered month at Noon in the County Administration Building, 300 Monroe Ave., Grand Rapids.

Kent County residents must complete an online application form via the County’s website at www.accesskent.com/boardappointments. Resumes and cover letters are encouraged and may be attached. The deadline to apply is Friday, August 17, 2018.

Please call the Board of Commissioners’ Office at 616.632.7580 if you have any questions.