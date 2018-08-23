Artist creates new mural on Grand Rapids burgeoning west side

The newest piece of public art was completed in the heart of Grand Rapids’ West Side. “Palate/Palette” is a vibrant, 23-foot-by-108-foot mural located near the entrance of Bridge Street Market on the building’s north side. The mural, which features ample color and a wide variety of produce, is the work of artist Lara Nguyen.

Nguyen is an art professor and the Arts & Humanities division chair at Warren Wilson College in Asheville, North Carolina, and is co-owner of Stone Cloud Studio. An accomplished artist and muralist, she has completed public art murals nationally and is represented locally by Richard App’s NOMAD Gallery. For this colorful piece, she focused on inclusivity.

“Palate/Palette honors the beauty of diversity, highlights the power of hive mentality, and creates a colorful table for inclusive conversation,” Nguyen said.

App worked closely with Nguyen to curate the mural. The pair also partnered with Rockford Construction, who sponsored Nguyen and the work. Mike Mraz, managing partner of real estate development for Rockford Construction, believes the mural will have a lasting impact.

“Incorporating art into a space makes it come alive,” he said. “Lara’s work adds to the exciting vibrancy of the West Side and benefits our residents and tenants along with the entire community.”

App agrees.

“Public art is my passion and this piece is extraordinary,” App said. “I’m excited to once again work with Lara, who has created an amazing, site-specific piece in a unique setting that will be part of the fabric of our community for years to come.”

Ken Bair, manager of Bridge Street Market, echoed the group’s comments.

“We are grateful that our store could act as the canvas for such a unique and fitting work of art,” he said. “Everything about the mural is representative of what Bridge Street Market is and what we are excited to bring to the community: a culture of fresh, local, and affordable food. We’re glad to be here and are excited that our store could be part of what Lara, Rich, and Rockford are contributing to the public art space here on the West Side.”

About Rockford Construction

Established in 1987, Rockford Construction (Rockford) is a nationally-recognized construction, development, and property management provider. Rockford is licensed in 45 states and ranked by Engineering News-Record as one of the top 200 contractors in the nation. With regional offices in the Midwest and Southeast, Rockford has built projects totaling more than $4.8 billion of various size and scope in more than 800 cities across the country. More information at rockfordconstruction.com