Free agricultural producer bus tour of area farms

Highlights soil conservation measures, available cost-share funds

The Kent Conservation District will host a free bus tour of northwestern Kent County farms that have successfully employed soil conservation techniques on Friday, August 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The free tour, which includes a complimentary lunch and refreshments, will feature stops at several area farms with highlights including a “smoking tile” demonstration by certified soil scientist Frank Gibbs.

USDA staff will be on hand to share details and answer questions about the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP), including information about $2.8 million in cost-share funding available to landowners residing within the Indian Mill Creek and Rogue River watersheds.

To sign up for the tour, please visit Eventbrite or call (616) 222-5801. Kent County agricultural landowners and their families are welcome, and seating is limited.

The tour is sponsored by the Michigan Farm Bureau and the Michigan Agricultural Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP).