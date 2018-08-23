Local Equestrian to join elite club honoring senior riders and horses

Virginia Smith of Rockford, MI will be inducted into special group of senior dressage riders and horses on September 8th at the Thomet Stables All Dressage Association’s Show in Ada, MI. The ages of Ginny and her horse, Gem, qualify them to become members of The Dressage Foundation’s Century Club.

The Century Club recognizes dressage riders and horses whose combined ages total 100 years or more. Ginny is 75 years old, and Gem is 25. In addition to having ages totaling 100 or more, horse and rider perform a dressage test of any level at a dressage show and are scored by a dressage judge. The Dressage Foundation provides a Century Club ribbon and wall plaque to each horse and rider team. Local dressage clubs, family and friends help to make the ride into a celebratory event.

The Century Club was formed at The Dressage Foundation in 1996, at the suggestion of noted dressage judge and instructor, Dr. Max Gahwyler. The intent was to encourage older dressage riders to remain active in the sport. Since that time, the Century Club has grown into a meaningful and popular endeavor and has over 300 members to-date.

Dressage is a word drawn from the French verb for “to train.” Dressage is both a method of training horses and a competitive sport, and is designed to develop correct movement in the horse.

TDF’s Century Club is sponsored by Platinum Performance. “At Platinum Performance horse health is our mission. Since 1996, we’ve been committed to providing high quality equine nutritional supplements that are developed, tested, and made with care to ensure results. Visit www.platinumperformance.com/equine for more information.”

For more information about The Dressage Foundation or the Century Club, please contact Jenny Johnson, Executive Director at (402) 434-8585 or visit www.dressagefoundation.org.

The Dressage Foundation

The Dressage Foundation is a 501(c)(3), non-profit, tax-exempt, donor-driven organization that is dedicated to supporting and advancing the sport of dressage. The organization solicits contributions, appropriately allocates the donations, and awards grants and scholarships to dressage riders of all ages and levels. For more information, please visit www.dressagefoundation.org.