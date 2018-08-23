Ram’s JV Polo season underway and continues undefeated streak

Following an undefeated 2017 season, the Rockford JV water polo team started tournament play on August 17th at Jenison High School. Coach Craig Peterman explained that “great team work and communication throughout the four games” were vital to the squad’s impressive 4-0 record for the weekend.

The first game on Friday night was a solid win over Lake Orion by a score of 12-5. Leading the scoring was Nate Hopkins with 5 goals. Christian Wagen had 3 goals, Drew Bargwell had 2 goals, and Marc Stewart and Cade Dorer each had 1 goal. The Ram’s scoring was supported by assists from Jordan Miller (4), Bargwell (2), Dorer (1), and Dominic Galang (1). Goalie Logan Harris blocked half of Lake Orion’s 10 shots. Hopkins also led on defense with 3 steals. Isaiah Baker had 2 steals. Bargwell, Jordan Miller, Marc Stewart, Jackson Irwin, and Wyatt Cliff each had 1 steal.

The Rams continued their strong play in Game 2 on Friday night with a victory over Okemos 13-3. Nate Hopkins and Christian Wagen led the scoring with 4 goals each. Cade Dorer had 3 goals. Drew Bargwell and Dominic Galang also scored goals. Assists were made by Hopkins (2), Jordan Miller (2), Isaac Gulliver (1), Jackson Irwin (1), Isaiah Baker (1) and Wagen (1). Wagen led the team with 5 steals. Others with steals were Galang with 3, Gulliver and Baker with 2 each. Hopkins, Jackson Irwin, Wyatt Cliff, and Dorer also had steals. The goalies teamed up to squash Okemos’ offense with Joe Reinsma stopping 5 shots and Logan Harris blocking 4 shots.

Saturday morning began with a Game 3 win over West Ottawa 12-6. Christian Wagen led the scoring with 4 goals. Nate Hopkins, Dominic Galang and Cade Dorer each scored 2 goals. Drew Bargwell and Isaiah Baker each scored 1 goal. Assists were made by Joe Reinsma, Jackson Irwin, and Wagen. Hopkins led on defense with 5 steals. Baker and Wagen each had 2 steals. Isaac Gulliver, Galang, Wyatt Cliff, and Dorer also had steals. Goalie Logan Harris stopped an impressive 7 shots and Joe Reinsma also blocked a shot.

The JV squad finished the tournament with a 14-5 win over Grandville. Scoring was led again by Nate Hopkins and Christian Wagen with 4 goals each. Jordan Miller and Dominic Galang also scored 2 goals each. Drew Bargwell and Isaiah Baker rounded out the scoring with goals, too. Cade Dorer and Hopkins both had 2 assists. Wagen led the defense with 4 steals. Marc Stewart and Wyatt Cliff each had 2 steals. Bargwell, Jordan Miller, Jackson Irwin, Galang, and Isaiah Baker also had steals. The team’s goalies also finished strong with Logan Harris blocking 4 shots and Joe Reinsma blocking 3 shots.

The next JV tournament will be on Saturday, August 25 at East Kentwood, where they will face Holt/East Lansing, Grand Haven and Hudsonville.