Rockford Varsity Girls Golf Team breaks school record; takes second at Jenison Invite

The Rockford Varsity Girls Golf Team is off to a great start, taking 2nd place and breaking the school record for the low score in a 18 hole tournament. The Jenison Invite played at The Meadows Golf Course at Grand Valley State University had showings from 12 schools with Rockford taking 2nd place and shooting a team score of 356.

Leading the team and taking 2nd place overall was Lexi Lehmkuhl with a score of 82, followed by Emily Vriesenga who shot 87 and tied for 7th place.

“I’m extremely proud of how the girls played as a team”, said Coach Scott Kruisinga. “When your number 6 golfer scores, number 4 shoots an 87, and number 2 shoots the second best score in school history, that’s a great start to the season! With continued hard work, this could be a special season.”

The 2018 team is made up of returning Seniors Kennedy Stoll, Lexi Lehmkuhl, Sydney Green, Juniors Emily Vriesenga, Alayna Zuidema, and Sophomore Lili Schneider. The first conference match will be played at Sunnybrook Country Club on August 27th.