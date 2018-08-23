We Will Rise: The long awaited Corner Bar Grand Re-Opening

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is here; Corner Bar’s Grand Re-Opening is Saturday, August 25th! Festivities will begin at 11am with a few speakers and a ribbon cutting to mark this historical occasion followed by the doors opening to the public.

Grab a chili dog from the new hot dog window on Courtland Street or enjoy the comfort of the new (but very familiar) dining room. Seating is first come, first served with a waiting list.

On Monday, August 14, 2017, the iconic corner building caught fire. Right away, owners Jeff and Sarah Wolfe knew they would rebuild. With the help of the community, they have succeeded in rising again. The raising of the sign will be on Thursday afternoon, August 23rd followed by a private dinner for first responders and neighboring businesses.

Corner Bar posted on Facebook this past Friday “We can’t wait to serve our beloved community again. It will be good to be “back home” at the Corner.”