2018 Rockford Art in the Park features over sixty Michigan artists

Saturday, September 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Garden Club Park
The Rogue River Artists Association (RRAA) hosts Art in the Park again this September. This juried show is Saturday, September 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Garden Club Park next to the Rockford Dam. Over 60 area artists will be selling a variety of art including jewelry, pottery, paintings, photography, pastels, woodwork, home décor, baskets, quilts, sculpture, stained glass and recycled garden art. Admission is free.
The artists exhibiting at the 2018 Art in the Park include:
- Ron Aye*, acrylic paintings
- Peg Back*, watercolors
- Bethany Bajema, gemstone jewelry
- Linda Bassford*, prints, paintings
- Casey Bemis, painting, pastels
- Jerry Berta, mixed media
- Kristie Bird, jewelry, soaps
- Mary Bradshaw, fabric coiled baskets and quilts
- Tami Brand, recycled garden art
- Debbie Bricker, jewelry
- Bob and Kris Brown (2 Browns Photography)*, photography
- Paulette Carr, painting
- Rosemary Cheslock* and Debby Flynn*, jewelry
- Susan Clay, jewelry
- Paula Clark and Debra Dieppa
- Glenn and Jot Dennis, pottery
- Christine Dexture, jewelry
- Kristin Ellis*, stained glass windows
- Sue Ellis*, oil paintings
- Jen Ferwerda, drawings and prints
- Daniel Ford, carved wood, pendants
- Paul Gifford, photography
- Claire Gill, pottery
- Valentina Grigorieva*, paintings
- Janet Groth, stained glass and copper art
- Clare Hagan, wire jewelry using cold connections
- Lila Harmon*, paintings
- Joan Hunter*, paintings and jewelry
- Melodee Jackson, ceramics/pottery
- Scott Jolman, metal cross sculpture
- Arika Kolenda, wood plaques and pillows with words, graphics
- Jean Marmo*, mixed media canvas, water color cards, painted bracelets
- Pamela and John Martin, home décor, recycled items
- Patrice Mindock – CuLove Designs, copper jewelry
- Tina Paschka, jewelry
- Linda Kropf Phillips, paintings on slab wood, fabric, scarves, magnets
- Darby Pifer, hand painted concrete leaf castings
- Ana Maria Pimentel, fairy art, sculptures
- Darlene Podpolucki, painting
- Kelly Quinn, stained glass and resin wall art
- Kristina Raiz, pinecone jewelry creations
- Angela Sist, leather goods, bags, sparrow bags
- Tami Wasson, photography
- Wayne VanderHout, painting
- Nick Venechuk, photography
- Ken Vidro, paintings
- Kathleen and Kelo Waivio, pens and silver jewelry
- Jennifer Yzaguirre*, photography
*RRAA member artists
Additional artist information, parking map and more will be posted on the Rogue River Artists Association Website and Facebook page. Website: rogueriverartists.org Facebook: www.facebook.com/artintheparkrockford