2018 Rockford Art in the Park features over sixty Michigan artists

Saturday, September 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Garden Club Park

The Rogue River Artists Association (RRAA) hosts Art in the Park again this September. This juried show is Saturday, September 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Garden Club Park next to the Rockford Dam. Over 60 area artists will be selling a variety of art including jewelry, pottery, paintings, photography, pastels, woodwork, home décor, baskets, quilts, sculpture, stained glass and recycled garden art. Admission is free.

The artists exhibiting at the 2018 Art in the Park include:

Ron Aye*, acrylic paintings

Peg Back*, watercolors

Bethany Bajema, gemstone jewelry

Linda Bassford*, prints, paintings

Casey Bemis, painting, pastels

Jerry Berta, mixed media

Kristie Bird, jewelry, soaps

Mary Bradshaw, fabric coiled baskets and quilts

Tami Brand, recycled garden art

Debbie Bricker, jewelry

Bob and Kris Brown (2 Browns Photography)*, photography

Paulette Carr, painting

Rosemary Cheslock* and Debby Flynn*, jewelry

Susan Clay, jewelry

Paula Clark and Debra Dieppa

Glenn and Jot Dennis, pottery

Christine Dexture, jewelry

Kristin Ellis*, stained glass windows

Sue Ellis*, oil paintings

Jen Ferwerda, drawings and prints

Daniel Ford, carved wood, pendants

Paul Gifford, photography

Claire Gill, pottery

Valentina Grigorieva*, paintings

Janet Groth, stained glass and copper art

Clare Hagan, wire jewelry using cold connections

Lila Harmon*, paintings

Joan Hunter*, paintings and jewelry

Melodee Jackson, ceramics/pottery

Scott Jolman, metal cross sculpture

Arika Kolenda, wood plaques and pillows with words, graphics

Jean Marmo*, mixed media canvas, water color cards, painted bracelets

Pamela and John Martin, home décor, recycled items

Patrice Mindock – CuLove Designs, copper jewelry

Tina Paschka, jewelry

Linda Kropf Phillips, paintings on slab wood, fabric, scarves, magnets

Darby Pifer, hand painted concrete leaf castings

Ana Maria Pimentel, fairy art, sculptures

Darlene Podpolucki, painting

Kelly Quinn, stained glass and resin wall art

Kristina Raiz, pinecone jewelry creations

Angela Sist, leather goods, bags, sparrow bags

Tami Wasson, photography

Wayne VanderHout, painting

Nick Venechuk, photography

Ken Vidro, paintings

Kathleen and Kelo Waivio, pens and silver jewelry

Jennifer Yzaguirre*, photography

*RRAA member artists

Additional artist information, parking map and more will be posted on the Rogue River Artists Association Website and Facebook page. Website: rogueriverartists.org Facebook: www.facebook.com/artintheparkrockford