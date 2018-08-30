Obituary: Thomas R. Weaver

Thomas R. Weaver, age 67, of Cannonsburg, passed away with his family at his side on Saturday, August 25, 2018.

Tom was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Weaver.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Marcia Weaver; children, Erika (James) Speck and Tia Weaver; parents, Charles and Eloise Weaver; sister, Terri Szoke; cousin, Linda Rooney; six grandchildren, Michael, Courtney, Zoë, Jaden, Nathan and Brody.

Tom is a graduate of Grand Valley State University. He worked for 32 years in the Information Technology Department at Country Fresh and retired from Wensco Sign Supply. Tom enjoyed many years playing softball for the “Brown Bombers” and later on was an avid golfer. Marcia and Tom bowled together at the Northfield Lanes bowling league and spent many happy summers camping at Hart Lake with their family.

The family will receive family and friends at the Beuschel Funeral Home, 5018 Alpine Avenue, Comstock Park on Thursday, August 30, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The Celebration of Tom’s life will follow at 12:00 noon at the Beuschel Funeral Home, with Pastor Dale Kleinheksel from Maranatha Bible Church officiating. Tom’s preference is for friends and family to wear their ‘plain-jane’ clothes as he would. Interment will be in Rosedale Memorial Park Cemetery. A special thank you goes out to the caregivers at Metro Health Hospital. In memory of Tom, please consider contributions to the Metro Health Hospital Foundation.