Rams’ JV Polo Plays with Grit During Week Two

The men’s JV Polo team faced tougher competition during their most recent matchups in East Kentwood on August 25. The first match up was against Grand Haven and the squad started out the day winning with a score of 13-5. Top scorer was Nate Hopkins with 5 goals, followed by Cade Dorer with 3 and Christian Wagen with 2. Drew Bargwell and Jordan Miller also scored goals to help secure the win. Hopkins also led in assists with 3, followed by Bargwell and Wagen with 2. Mark Stewart and goalies Logan Harris and Joe Reinsma each had 1 assist. On Defense, Wagen led in steals with 5, followed by Isaiah Baker with 3, and Hopkins and Dorer with 2 each. Dominic Galang, Wyatt Cliff, Bargwell and Stewart also had steals. Harris and Reinsma both blocked 5 shots to stop Grand Haven.

The second contest was against conference rival Hudsonville. The squad fought hard to the end but came away with a 9 – 11 loss. Coach Craig Peterman said everyone “played with great determination and grit”. Hopkins led in scoring with 3 goals, followed by Bargwell and Dorer with 2, Miller and Wagen each had 1. Defense was an important part of this game with an impressive 21 steals. Wagen commanded with 12 of these. Dorer followed with 3, Bargwell and Hopkins each had 2. Jackson Irwin and Stewart also stole the ball. Goalie Harris was able to block 9 shots to keep the score close.

Ending the day, the boys rebounded with a 17-4 win over Hotel (Holt/East Lansing). Galang led in this final match with 5 goals. Contributing to the final score was Baker with 3, Isaac Gulliver, Miller, and Hopkins each with 2. Bargwell, Dorer, and Miller also added to the goal count. Assists were an integral part of this offense with 11 total. Hopkins led with 4, Harris had 3, Gulliver had 2, Baker, Cliff, Galang, and Stewart also had official assists. Gulliver led the way in steals with 2, Hopkins, Bargwell, Miller, Irwin, Galang, Cliff, Wagen, and Dorer also aided the defense by stealing the ball. Harris blocked 5 shots and Reinsma blocked 3 to keep Hotel’s score low.

Coach Peterman summed up the weekend saying, “Overall it was a great weekend, even with one loss. Everyone learned a lot and had great exposure to tough competition”. Rock Polo is off next weekend and JV will resume play with their next game September 10 in Grand Haven. The first home game will be September 17 against Grandville.