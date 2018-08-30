Rockford Girls Golf Team breaks record again

After breaking the school record for the lowest 18 hole tournament just last week, the Rams do it again!! The Rockford Girls Golf Team competed in the Kent County Classic at Silver Lake Country Club, taking 3rd place and shooting a team score of 351.

Prior to this golf season, the last time Rockford broke the 18 hole school record for Girls Golf was in 2003. Now with that record being broken twice in just one week, one might think this is a team to be reckoned with!

The team was led by Senior Kennedy Stoll, who took 5th place overall shooting a score of 84, followed by Senior Lexi Lehmkuhl who placed 8th with a score of 86 and Sophmore Lili Schneider who placed 10th with a score of 89.

“After two tournaments, we’ve taken a back seat to two conference rivals in Hudsonville and Caledonia, however we’ve hit the ground running this season”, said Coach Kruisenga. “With another school record broken, the Rams are playing with confidence but still have work to do in a tough conference.”