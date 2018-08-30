Rockford Men’s Soccer team off to a fast start in OK Red conference

A mix of new faces and returning veterans has the Rockford Men’s Soccer team off to a fast start as they begin conference play in the OK Red conference. Returning Senior Trevor Durfee and Junior Adam Goushaw leads the team in scoring with three goals each, including a late game winner in the Ram’s first OK Red game against rival Grand Haven by Goushaw.

Junior Jack Hansen has four shutouts and a 4-0 record between the pipes for the Rams with a goals against average hovering around .18 per game on the year so far.

After struggling in their first game against Okemos with a 2-1 loss, the Rams bounced back and played a solid game against Holt winning 2-0. Senior Jake Pellerito played limited minutes returning from an injury but scored an impressive goal at the 9 minute mark as he played a touch around the Holt keeper and easily tucked his shot home to give the Rams a 1-0 lead. Early in the second half Pellerito drew three Holt defenders at the top of the eighteen yard box before slipping a thru ball to wide open Goushaw whole easily tapped home the Ram’s second goal. Late in the second half junior keeper Jack Hansen made a highlight reel save on a blast from four yards out fully extending to his left to keep the ball out of the net.

The Rams then traveled to Lowell where despite going up 3-1 late in the second half, conceded two late goals to leave Lowell with a 3-3 tie.

Against cross town rival Northview the Rams found their scoring grove with a dominating 5-0 victory. Goals came from Goushaw, Durfee (2), returning junior Jacob Rademacher and junior midfielder Sebastian Green. Seniors Matt Brower and Aaron Carr, along with Green and Junior Dominic Mienke controlled much of the game in the midfield for the Rams.

The Rams traveled next to Forest Hills Central where they met a feisty Ranger team. The game was back and forth with the Rams defense denying most of the Rangers attack. Junior Savion Young and Seniors Schuyler Norton and Aiden Corpe formed the foundation so far for the Rams defense with juniors Max Dalton and Ian Johnson adding to a solid defensive group that has only given up five goals in 6 games. Junior Kyle Switzer got behind the Forest Hills defense with about 15 minutes left in the game and slipped a ball between the Ranger’s keepers legs. Senior Matt Brower added an insurance goal on a far post header at the 78th minute to seal the victory.

On Monday the Rams opened up conference play with a 1-0 victory against Lake Shore powerhouse Grandhaven on a late goal by Adam Goushaw. Following a shot by Durfee, Goushaw buried the rebound to give the Rams the lead. Keeper Jack Hansen made several big time saves to preserve the shutout for the Rams.

“We are aiming to get better every play, every practice, and every game. I’m proud of the guys and our work to this point, but we have a long way to go and need to keep getting better every day,” said Head Coach Stu Quackenbush.

The Rams play East Kentwood and Fruitport next, looking gear up for the second half of the season.