Rockford Odyssey of the Mind hosting information meeting

Rockford Odyssey of the Mind will host a “hands on” approach for sampling the program. Interested parents and students are invited to “step in” to the world of Odyssey, to try it out and get ALL those questions answered! Please plan to participate with your student and learn about the program in the process.

North Rockford Middle School Cafeteria – September 11th. 6:30-8:00 p.m. sharp. This is for students and parents- 3rd grade -12th grade

North Rockford Middle School Cafeteria – September 24th. 6:30-7:30 p.m. sharp. This is for PRIMARY ODYSSEY OF THE MIND – students and parents k-2nd grade

If you have questions please see Odysseyofthemind.com, Miodyssey.com (Look for region 2), or contact RPS coordinator – Linda Blackmore at region13mi@gmail.com.