GRAM announces access program for low-income individuals and families

The Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) announced that it has joined Museums for All, a national access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and Association of Children’s Museums (ACM). Museums for All is designed to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. The program is effective as of today, Aug. 13, 2018.

The Museum for All program grants those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting GRAM free admission, for up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card; commonly known as the Michigan Bridge Card. Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 250 museums across the country. Museums for All is part of the Grand Rapids Art Museum’s broad commitment to seek, include and welcome all.

“The Grand Rapids Art Museum is proud to announce its participation in Museums for All,” said GRAM Director and CEO Dana Friis-Hansen. “Access to the arts is critical for the vibrancy of our community, and this program furthers the Museum’s initiative of offering inclusive and accessible experiences for visitors year-round.”

Museums for All helps expand access to museums and also raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities. More than 250 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums and more. Participating museums are located nationwide, representing more than 40 states.

GRAM is one of three institutions in West Michigan participating in Museums for All, along with the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum and Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts. GRAM joins Museums for All after a year piloting the Grand Rapids Symphony’s access program, Symphony Scorecard. The Scorecard program is in effect at the Museum through the end of August 2018.

The Museum’s fall 2018 season offers a dynamic lineup of art experiences for eligible visitors to enjoy, including Who Shot Sports: A Photographic History, 1843 to the Present and Dylan Miner: Water is Sacred // Trees are Relative. Visitors are additionally invited to participate in a wide array of the Museum’s free programming and events, including Drop-in Studio, Artist and Curator lectures, Drop-in Tours, Yoga at GRAM, Lunch and Learns, Baby & Me Tours, Discovery Club, and the Sunday Classical Concert Series.