Maxwell Scroggs earns rank of Eagle Scout

Maxwell Alan Scroggs, son of James and Tania Scroggs, of Rockford, MI has earned the rank of Eagle Scout on August 21, 2018. A member of Boy Scout Troop 228, Max earned 23 merit badges and Order of the Arrow.

For his project, Max led members of his troop and others in building and installing two mini free libraries in the Lake Bella Vista Community.

Max is a 2018 Rockford High School graduate and 4 year member of the RHS Marching Band. In 2017, the band was awarded the MCBA Marching Band Flight I State Championship and marched in the 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Max is now a Freshman at the University of Michigan, College of Engineering.