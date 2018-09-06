Obituary: Norrine A. Elkins

Norrine A. Elkins passed away on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at the age of 102. She was born on her Grandfather William Norman’s farm in Cannon Township, the daughter of Harold Foster and Eithol (Judson) Norman, on November 16, 1915. Norrine attended Rockford High School, graduating in 1932. She married Ardie Elkins in 1940, and they had three sons, Larry, Dan (Dennis), and Arlo.

Norrine was very active, athletic, and fun-loving. She was an avid swimmer who taught many people how to swim in the Rockford Public Schools summer swimming program. She golfed well into her 80’s. Norrine was also known for her excellent cooking and made long johns for her family and friends on numerous occasions. Norrine cooked in the Rockford High School cafeteria kitchen, retiring as manager after working a total of 25 years. She was a member of the Rockford Area Historical Society and belonged to the First Congregational Church in Rockford her entire adult life, where she helped with many social gatherings.

Norrine is survived by her son Dennis (Diane) of Atlanta and her daughters-in-law Ann Elkins of Fullerton, CA and Tara Elkins of Columbia, SC. She is also survived by her grandchildren Stephen Elkins, Meghan (Allen) Austin, Barrett (Aimee) Elkins, Alyssa (Sammy) Rhodes, Kelsey (Andrew) Mathias, and Elliot Elkins. Her brother Charles Norman and sister-in-law Shirley Norman, eleven great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews also survive her.

Besides her parents, Norrine was preceded in death by her husband Ardie in 1973, her son Larry in 1996, and her son Arlo in 2012, her brother Harold (Herk) Norman, and her sister Elaine Smith.

Funeral services were held at 11:00am on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at the Rockford Congregational Church, 192 E Bridge Street NE in Rockford. The family received relatives and friends one hour prior to the service at church. Memorial donations may be made to the Rockford Congregational Church.