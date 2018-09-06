Obituary: Paul Michael Krupp

Paul Michael Krupp, age 63, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, September 1, 2018 as a result of an auto accident.

For 30 years, Paul along with his wife Nancy (Antor), owned and loved Krupp Farms which has been in his family for over a century. He graduated from Rockford High School and Davenport College. As an active businessman, Paul owned a Nationwide Agency and currently, he and his wife own Antor Travel. Paul was a member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church, Rockford Area Museum, North Kent Connect and for 38 years, the Rockford Lions Club. His service and generosity to the community was unsurpassed.

Paul is survived by his wife Nancy; children Michael Krupp and Angela (Mike) Mullins; grandchildren Maegan, Carter and Lainey Bandemer, Autumn, Charlotte and Joseph Mullins and Nayden Krupp; brothers Charles (Deb), Kenneth (Sandy) and Daniel Krupp; sisters Nancy Short (Edward-deceased), Janet (Rex) Chipman and Susan (Dave) Gordon; in-laws Richard (Bub) and Jean Antor, brother-in-law Ron (Mary) Antor, sisters-in-law Barb (Harry) Huffman and Karen (Mark) Cvanciger; many relatives, neighbors, friends and farm kids.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Charlotte Krupp and other loved ones.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 6, 2018 from 4-8 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 7, 2018 at 11 am, with Rev. Father Anthony Pelak as celebrant. Family will greet visitors one hour prior to Mass.

Both the visitation and funeral will be held at Krupp Farms, 8025 Krupp Avenue, Comstock Park. Due to construction, Krupp Avenue may be partially closed; therefore additional parking and shuttle service (every 15 minutes) will be available for both services at Plainfield Christian Church, 7255 Pine Island Drive, Comstock Park. A private interment will be held at 4 pm.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Consolata Sisters of Belmont, Assumption BVM Catholic Church Building Fund, Rockford Lions Club, Rockford Area Museum or North Kent Connect Building Fund.

