Rockford Art in the Park returns to Garden Club Park this Saturday

Event to feature over sixty Michigan artists

Rockford’s Annual Art in the Park is set for Saturday, September 8. The one-day, juried show is bigger and better than ever with some nationally known artists exhibiting their work in the lovely, Garden Club Park along the Rogue River. It’s a perfect setting for an art show and market, in that it’s smack-dab in the heart of our community, right downtown, with all the restaurants and shops surrounding the tree-shaded white tents. Here’s an art show where you can have an ice cream cone and walk your dog – which beats any indoor gallery.

Art in the Park 2018 features original paintings, pottery, lots of jewelry, sculpture, photography, wood turning, stained glass and more. More than 40 regional artists and over a dozen local artists will participate in the show. Artists will be judged during the event with awards in several categories including “Best in Show.”

This is a show with a long history, more than 20 years of delighting patrons and visitors with every conceivable kind of art. This year, as for the last two years, Art in the Park is being hosted by the Rogue River Artists Association, a group of about 50 local artists that invest many hours to organize and promote the show – because art needs to be part of every thriving community. James Falk, event chairperson, said “Here’s a family event that’s always fun. We look forward to Art in the Park all year, and every year the art is more and more amazing.”

Come check out some of the Featured Artists at Art in the Park, 2018:

Rosemary Cheslock creates Artisan Jewelry. She is renowned for her remarkable beads, hand sculpted from molten glass. Every element in a bracelet, pin or ring has the magic of a master’s touch.

Claire Gill makes ceramics that can only be called fantastic. Look for her marvelous, carved filigree shapes that resolve to vases, urns, cups and pots that seem to be made of lace or of flames, frozen in time.

Janet Groth is a stained glass artist who uses fragile things such as flowers and feathers as her inspiration for brilliant works that have brought dramatic color into homes throughout our region.

Jerry Berta is a name you might recognize. He is a nationally known for his delightfully droll sculptures that employ neon light, ceramics and a sense of whimsy that is irresistible. This is simply joy, with light and color.

Ken Vidro makes paintings that POP. His art is about smiles on a big scale; pop art shapes and superheroes that leap off the wall in primary colors. You can’t look away, and you will smile!

Local Rogue River Artists Association will be onsite with tents at the north end of Garden Club Park exhibiting and selling work by its members, handing out literature on upcoming events and generally being available to answer questions and provide information.

Visit our Facebook page to see photos of artwork by this year’s artists:

www.facebook.com/ 2016artinthepark